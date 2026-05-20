Knicks Fan Chant 'We Want Wemby' After Historic Comeback Vs. Cavs

The Knicks won game 1 thanks to an insane comeback, and some diehard New York fans are already looking forward to the NBA Finals ... calling out Victor Wembanyama outside Madison Square Garden!

"We want Wemby! We want Wemby!" hundreds of fans chanted outside the World's Most Famous Arena ... a place known for postgame insanity after big Knicks wins.

“We want Wemby” chants outside The Garden 👀 pic.twitter.com/wB9tcn4eYx @SInow

The vibes were clearly sky high for the Knicks fans Tuesday night ... after mounting one of the largest comebacks in NBA Playoff history.

N.Y. trailed Cleveland by 22 points with less than 8 minutes left ... before going on a 30-8 run to force overtime.

Once in the extra period, the shellshocked Cavs were outscored 14-3, losing game 1, 115-104, in front of a star-studded crowd that included Timothee Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, and Dustin Hoffman.

The Spurs, like the NYK, also won game 1 in overtime, beating the favored Thunder, 122-115.

Wemby was unstoppable, scoring 41 points (on 14 for 25 shooting), grabbing 24 rebounds, and blocking 3 shots.