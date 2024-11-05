LeBron James Honors DJ Clark Kent With Custom Nikes, Still Streaming Freddie Gibbs

LeBron James joined the legion of hip hop heads who "reminisce over" DJ Clark Kent -- honoring the late producer's memory for his millions of followers to see!!!

LeBron James arrived to tonight’s game paying homage to DJ Clark Kent wearing his “The List” Nike Air Force 1 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7Cp7PAb0x1 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 5, 2024 @nicekicks

The King was feeling reflective ahead of the Lakers matchup last night against the Detroit Pistons, and posted his flawless kick game ... the Nike Air Force 1 Low DJ Clark Kent "The List" exclusive sneakers.

LeBron James honors “God’s Favorite DJ” DJ Clark Kent with his Friends & Family “The LIST” Air Force 1s 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RylIM1Sa53 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) November 4, 2024 @SoleRetriever

LeBron also soundtracked the Clark Kent homage with Freddie Gibbs' newest single "On The Set" ... after proclaiming his new album "You Only Die 1nce" to be the bee's knees.

Freddie appreciated LBJ respecting his indie hustle when we recently spoke to him about the surprise album drop.

Clark Kent passed away from colon cancer last month, leaving behind a revered hip hop sneakerhead legacy ... in addition to the catalog of classic songs the 58-year-old had produced for big-time rappers.