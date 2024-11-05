Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

LeBron James Honors DJ Clark Kent With Custom Nikes, Still Streaming Freddie Gibbs

LeBron James Still Streaming Freddie Gibbs ... Honors DJ Clark Kent With Custom Nikes at Laker Game

lebron james freddie gibbs dj clark kent getty 2
Getty

LeBron James joined the legion of hip hop heads who "reminisce over" DJ Clark Kent -- honoring the late producer's memory for his millions of followers to see!!!

The King was feeling reflective ahead of the Lakers matchup last night against the Detroit Pistons, and posted his flawless kick game ... the Nike Air Force 1 Low DJ Clark Kent "The List" exclusive sneakers.

LeBron also soundtracked the Clark Kent homage with Freddie Gibbs' newest single "On The Set" ... after proclaiming his new album "You Only Die 1nce" to be the bee's knees.

110424_freddie_gibbs_kal
SURPRISE!!!
TMZ.com

Freddie appreciated LBJ respecting his indie hustle when we recently spoke to him about the surprise album drop.

Clark Kent passed away from colon cancer last month, leaving behind a revered hip hop sneakerhead legacy ... in addition to the catalog of classic songs the 58-year-old had produced for big-time rappers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low DJ Clark Kent
Sotheby's

The multi-colored kicks are only built for Nike royalty such as LBJ ... a single pair of the DJ Clark Kent's The List is currently being sold on Sotheby's for nearly $30K!!!

related articles