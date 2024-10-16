DJ Clark Kent Death Rumors Slammed by Angie Martinez, Son Confirms He's Alive

News of hip hop stalwart DJ Clark Kent's passing began swirling around social media on Wednesday ... which has turned out to be a complete load of bologna!!!

Radio legend Angie Martinez stepped on the social media soapbox to blast reports from The Source, AllHipHop and a few other pubs who claimed the 57-year-old producer had died suddenly from an illness.

Angie is currently helming production on Clark's life story with the upcoming doc "God’s Favorite DJ: The Story of DJ Clark Kent" ... and she confirmed he was currently at home with his family.

Clark's producer son Mage also tells TMZ Hip Hop all the news is big cap, and he was sitting right next to his dad when he saw the posts.

Clark produced several tracks on Jay-Z's beloved "Reasonable Doubt" debut ... and is one of hip hop's biggest sneakerheads ever.