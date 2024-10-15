Bow Wow Complains There Are No More Diddy Parties Since Mogul's Arrest

Diddy has at least one celebrity showing him some support ... Bow Wow says the music industry has been missing out on the rap mogul's famous parties due to his mountain of legal issues that have put a stop to them.

Last week, BW was interviewed by host Rocsi Diaz on the "More To The Story" podcast — and the two got on the subject of "takedowns" in the industry without specifically naming Diddy but implying it was him.

Diaz first asked BW if he was nervous about the takedowns — and BW said he, personally, wasn't feeling the heat.

But, the rapper said it was a messed-up situation overall, explaining he never thought he would see "him" in this position, meaning Diddy.

Diaz brought up all the rumors that had been circulating for years about Diddy — yet BW said he still couldn't believe what was happening to the Bad Boy Records CEO.

Then BW complained that the BET Awards in June and the more recent BET Hip Hop Awards didn't feel right because there were no Diddy soirees, adding, "There was nowhere to go."

Diaz cut off BW, pointing out there's a difference between Diddy's regular parties and Diddy's so-called "Freak Offs," where he allegedly engaged in multi-day, drug-induced, sex sessions with male escorts, often by force.

BW then labeled Diddy "monumental" to the music world, before again complaining about the lack of celebrations now that Diddy's locked up.

As you know, Diddy was arrested in September on federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and other serious crimes mainly stemming from his "Freak Offs."