Gucci Mane's Ex-Protege Rapper Enchanting Dead At 26, He Sends Tribute

Enchanting -- the Texas-born female rapper who was once positioned to be the First Lady of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records -- died suddenly this week ... leaving him completely gutted.

On his IG, Gucci posted a pic of Enchanting with the heartbroken caption ... "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant 😢 💔"

Several other hip hop artists -- Erica Banks, Lakeyah, Omeretta, Gloss Up and more -- also paid respects to their colleague after Lil CJ Kasino, an artist manager out of Fort Worth, confirmed the news on IG while reminiscing about the tracks she laid down in his studio.

No cause of death has been revealed -- but CJ said the family pulled her off life support after she fell unconscious the day before.

Enchanting's sister had been working tirelessly to combat the premature death rumors, but eventually also confirmed the news with a sad photo of them two in happier times.

Enchanting signed to Gucci in 2020 and collaborated with all the label's top acts before parting ways in 2022 ... including Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and the late Big Scarr, to whom she was particularly close.

There's been some chatter about Gucci's artists either running into trouble -- or in this case, losing their life -- and while there's been a bit of backlash/dialogue about this, his wife came to his defense ... saying he simply signs people hoping to give them a better life.

She was 26.