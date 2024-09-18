YFN Lucci Alive and Well In Jail Amid Social Media Posts Claiming He Died

YFN Lucci got caught up in a nasty social media rumor Wednesday that he had been killed in prison ... a pure fabrication for clicks online, TMZ Hip Hop can confirm.

Lucci's attorney Drew Findling, who represented him in his RICO trial that resulted in his 10-year prison sentence back in January, assures us his client is alive and well.

The BlogSpot that spread the hoax was playing on the emotions of the recent death of Rich Homie Quan, YFN Lucci's former labelmate.

Fans were equally guilty for sharing heavy news from sites with no sources ... this is the type of cultural fails Kendrick Lamar, Dee-1 and Lecrae have been preaching the community needs to clean up.