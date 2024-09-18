Florida Surfer Jorge Alvarado Dead at 49 After Head Injury

Florida surfer Jorge Alvarado -- who was placed on life support after suffering a serious head injury during a wipeout at Daytona Beach last week -- has died, his friends announced Wednesday. He was only 49 years old.

Justin Gore provided the tragic update on Alvarado's GoFundMe page ... saying the memories they made together will live on forever.

"Jorge, rest in paradise brother," Gore said. "Your spirit was as vibrant as the ocean waves you loved to ride. You brought joy and adventure to everyone around you."

Alvarado's unfortunate death stems from the horrific accident he had just south of the Sunglow Pier on the morning of September 13 ... when he reportedly struck his head and got tangled with a pier support.

It took several minutes for bystanders to free Alvarado before he was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed on life support.

"Though you're no longer with us, your passion for surfing and your infectious laughter will forever echo in our hearts," Gore said.

"We'll carry your memory with us every time we get in the water, knowing you’re out there in the surf, riding the biggest wave of all watching over each and everyone of us."



"Rest easy Jorge Alvarado. We love you brother."

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $15K to help support Alvarado's family.