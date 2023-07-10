Surfing Star Mikala Jones Dead At 44 ... After Freak Accident With Board

Surfing star Mikala Jones has tragically died ... after part of his surfboard reportedly severed his femoral artery during a freak accident over the weekend.

It all happened at the Awera Resort in North Sipora on Sunday, according to Surfline, when the fin of Jones' surfboard appeared to cause a huge gash near his left groin.

The outlet reports medical personnel raced to assist Jones -- rushing him to the hospital ... though he sadly was declared dead there from his injuries.

He was just 44 years old.

His daughter, Isabella, grieved his death in an emotional Instagram post later on Sunday ... writing, "I'm not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. Im happy he was doing what he loved the most."

"Life will never be the same without you," she added. "I miss you so much, i would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be think about you dad ❤️"

Jones, a Hawaii native, began surfing at a young age ... and he eventually gained fame for his ability to ride through massive tubes in dangerous conditions. He was also notable for the way he filmed his rides -- earning praise from Surfline as "one of the 21st century’s most photogenic surfers."

Many in the surf world have mourned his passing ... including Kelly Slater, who wrote on Jones' most recent Instagram post, "Legend. 💔."