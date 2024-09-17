Rich Homie Quan Estate Releases New Song Before Funeral Ceremony

Rich Homie Quan fans have been feeling some type of way since his abrupt death on September 5 -- and they let the support show in their streams!!!

On Tuesday, mourners flocked to World Changers Church International in Atlanta suburb College Park to pay their respects to the late platinum-selling rapper.

Here for Rich Homie Quan's funeral at World Changers Church International in College Park as mourners enter for visitation. Services start at 11. pic.twitter.com/sjwRb7WADg — DeAsia Paige (@deasia_paige) September 17, 2024 @deasia_paige

On the inside of the church, there were glowing pillars documenting his life. The family has also posted his obituary online.

His estate released a new track titled "Song Cry" ... a tear-jerker record that captures the unfortunate moment.

We broke the story -- RHQ died a month shy of his 35th birthday -- his girlfriend found him unresponsive at his Georgia residence.

On Tuesday, Billboard released the latest 200 albums chart revealing RHQ's 2013 breakout project "I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In" cracked #110 for the first time ever.

The mixtape was famous for tracks like "Walk Thru" (featuring JasonMartin) and "Blah Blah Blah" ... fans clearly miss the man, it's not about "being fake" after his death.

