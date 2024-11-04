Freddie Gibbs Thanks LeBron James, Robert Englund for Promoting Surprise Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Freddie Gibbs just dropped a surprise album using Freddy Krueger's scare tactics and it's already winning over hardcore rap fans ... just ask one of the biggest, LeBron James!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently linked with FG and his A&R, Norva Denton, at his pop-up shop for his new "You Only Die 1nce" album released on Friday ... after he plastered Hollywood with nightmarish billboards to resemble Elm Street right before Halloween!!!

Freddie's steadily getting praised for his rapping ability, and the first listen impressed LBJ so much he had to post on social media about it.

We spotted the promo a couple weeks ago and connected the dots ... Freddie says he called up FK actor Robert Englund, who happily obliged to do the voiceover and give Freddie's hip hop peers the same unnerving Krueger haunted him with as a kid.

Because of his reputation as a skilled MC, we also got Freddie's take on why the BET Hip Hop Awards cut out its biggest draw this year -- the rapping ciphers that have been going viral for many years.

Freddie tells us today's talent flat-out sucks at rapping, but he doesn't have that ailment, so here were are.