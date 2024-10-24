Freddy Krueger Hints at New Freddie Gibbs Album via Hollywood Billboards

Play video content

Freddy Krueger has reemerged for Halloween -- but it's not to shock kids and cause them to wet the bed ... he's conjuring up the next Freddie Gibbs album!!!

Billboards plastered with Krueger's sinister glowing eyes floating around Los Angeles have been teasing "Freddie's Back" ... with a number listed to call.

The number directs to a voice recording of Krueger snarling and growling with loads of Easter eggs that point back to Freddie with the "i" ... addressing everyone as "little rabbits," the Grammy-nominated rapper's trademark mascot.

There's also gory references to past Gibbs' albums "Piñata," "$oul $old $eparately" and "You Only Live 2wice" -- yep, there's totally a project coming.

One of Freddie's many IG burner accounts looks to be serving the connecting puzzle piece ... earlier in the month, he previewed a new track under the tag "You Only Die 1nce" -- a catchphrase Krueger also quips on the voicemail.

As the cherry on the top, we confirmed the voice recording is actually that of original Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund ... the man singlehandedly responsible for most '80s babies' nightmares.