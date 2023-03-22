Freddie Gibbs Dropping 'Zipper Bagz' Video From 'SSS' Album

Freddie Gibbs is still going full steam ahead with his "SSS" album ... with plans to roll out the track "Zipper Bagz" as the next music video.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained stills of Gangsta Gibbs we're told are from the upcoming visual, which we're hearing could drop sometime this week.

The video's plotline is still under wraps but the Grammy-nominated rapper appears to be having a terse conversation with a woman in one scene ... while another shot features Freddie in front of a motel sign — and later suspiciously peering out of the window!!!

"SSS" marked Freddie's major label album debut and he's been pretty visible since its release ... most recently, rocking "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with Anderson .Paak and The Roots.

