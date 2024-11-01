Worst Dressed Celebs of Halloween 2024

Not every celebrity goes all out for Halloween like Heidi Klum and Kim Kardashian ... a lot of them mail it in, and we've got the photos to prove it!!!

Patti Harrison went as Michael Jackson and his infant son Blanket ... Emma Roberts threw on a pink wig and a sequined jacket ... and Hailey Bieber went out with little more than a fanny pack and a red wig.

Diplo looked like he put in even less effort ... and his Halloween costume has lots of folks asking the dreaded, "And what are you supposed to be?" Frankly, we haven't the slightest clue.

Anne Hathaway tried to get creative with her "Boo York City" costume ... a Halloween play on the Statue of Liberty. An "A" for effort, we guess.