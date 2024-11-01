Kendall & Kylie Jenner Recreate Iconic 'Lizzie McGuire' Scene For Halloween!!!

Hey now, hey now! Kendall and Kylie Jenner made fans' dreams come true with their joint Halloween getup -- bringing "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" finale to life more than 2 decades later.

In the 2003 movie, Hilary Duff plays Lizzie, a middle-schooler on a trip to Rome who’s mistaken for Italian pop star Isabella, leading to an epic stage performance of "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of." As you can see, Kendall and Kylie totally nailed it, lip-synching the classic tune on social media Thursday ... giving fans a huge dose of nostalgia.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Kylie fully embraced her pop star moment as Isabella, belting out the track and giving Kendall’s Lizzie an encouraging look to join in the fun.

Kendall then gets in on the action, and the duo keeps the good vibes rolling, swaying as the camera bounces around them in a neon-lit room, rocking that early 2000s fashion.

The video was a hit with fans, who declared the sisters the queens of Halloween with their epic costumes. However, some eagle-eyed viewers couldn't help but call out Kendall, claiming she seemed a bit low on enthusiasm.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

But Kylie jumped to Kendall's defense, pointing out to one critic in the comments her sister nailed Lizzie's shy vibe, saying, "u obvi haven’t seen the movie."