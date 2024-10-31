Kylie Jenner Channels Demi Moore With Iconic 'Striptease' Halloween Shot

Kylie Jenner's bringing all the Demi Moore vibes this Halloween, totally nailing one of the star’s most iconic photo shoots.

Take a look -- Kylie went all in, recreating Demi's legendary "Striptease" pose from '96, with one leg crossed to cover herself, serving major sultriness right at the camera.

Kylie's giving full-on throwback -- windswept brunette locks, smoldering stare, every bit the spitting image of Demi's iconic look.

Naturally, Kylie's name is front and center in place of Demi’s on the OG poster, right along with the "Striptease" title -- making it clear the racy look is all hers now.

Kylie's dress-up -- dress-down, rather -- is a total hit with fans, adding to her rep as a Halloween queen who goes all out every year … though, let’s be real -- "spooky" ain't exactly her vibe.

The makeup mogul kicked off Halloween early this year, channeling "Barbarella" and bringing some serious intergalactic heat!