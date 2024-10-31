Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Recreate 'Simple Life' Scene for Halloween

Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Livin' for the Simple Life ... Channel Paris and Nicole for Halloween

103124-hailey-bieber-kendall-jenner-kal
LIVIN' SIMPLY
TikTok / @haileybieber

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are trading in Hollywood for "The Simple Life" ... or, at least, they are for Halloween.

The supermodel and the Rhode Skin founder channeled Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from their 'Simple Life' days for Halloween ... going so far as to recreate one of the show's most iconic scenes.

paris and nicole ritchie and kendal jenner and hailey bieber no credit 1

Check it out ... Justin Bieber's wife is dressed as Nicole, wearing denim overalls and a pink bra while holding a pitchfork. Next to her, Kendall sports a little denim skirt and halter top while holding a puppy ... bringing to life the reality show's famous poster.

During the video, Hailey also lip-syncs to a viral sound of Nicole's ... in which she threatens to fight someone for calling herself and Paris stupid. HB nails the 'Simple Life' scene, not missing a single word of the rant ... as Kendall makes faces, as Paris, behind her.

kendall jenner and hailey bieber getty 1
Getty

Kendall and Hailey's decision to dress as Paris and Nicole is certainly fitting, given their ties to the Hiltons and the Richies. Kendall's big sister Kim Kardashian was famously besties with Paris back in the day ... the 2 socialites fell out for awhile, but have since rekindled their friendship in recent years.

Kendall's mom Kris Jenner is also good friends with Kathy Hilton ... who is the matriarch of the Hilton family.

We're honestly a little surprised by Hailey's decision to dress as Nicole, however. Remember, Hailey's husband dated Sofia Richie -- AKA Nicole's little sister -- back in 2016 ... though, it was months after his and Hailey's first breakup.

Instagram

Despite the complicated connections, everything all worked out in the end ... with Hailey and Justin tying the knot in 2018.

Sofia found her happy ending, too ... wedding Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony in the South of France last year.

Looks like everyone's chill enough for a gag now!!!

