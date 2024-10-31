Lizzo's 2024 Halloween Costumes ... 'About Damn Time!'

Lizzo crushed the Halloween game this year -- leveling up with several costumes such as a mighty mash-up of Edward Scissorhands and SZA, AKA "Edward SZA Hands."

The singer also painted her entire bod bright red and donned a voluptuous "hunny bunny" body suit corset. She topped off the look with a long blue wig.

She swiped this "Face Card" credit card costume on her social media ... A shoutout to Beyoncé's "Heated" from Bey's 2022 Renaissance album. The Yitty shapewear owner rounded out the costume with a black jumpsuit and held on tightly to some Chanel shopping bags.