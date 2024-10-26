From the patch to the porch, the celebs have been busy bees harvesting their big gourds and showin' off their mighty finds ... Y'all ready?! It's frigin' pumpkin time!!!

Fresh out of Oklahoma, Jennifer Garner is known for her gardening game -- recently hitting her family farm to gather some priceless pumpkins, while Spencer Pratt barreled his two towheads and scoped out the patch!

Presley Gerber must've picked somethin' up from his mom Cindy Crawford, as he totally kept it cool in Malibu, striking a pose in front of a ripe stack!

Pumpkin time was popular amongst the 'Vanderpump' gals: Lala Kent held her newborn at the patch, and Brittany Cartwright gave kisses to her son, Cruz, with pumpkins galore as the backdrop.

And Keke Palmer was beyond giddy with her pickings, attending "Nights of the Jack" in Calabasas and scoring BIG!

Lots of celebs also hit their front porch for a pumpkin photo op ... hit up our gallery and see whose pumpkin-spicin' things up!