Celebs Dressed As Celebs For Halloween

Halloween is THE day to dress up as whatever you flippin' want, so these celebs gave ode to their fave stars by fully dressing up as ... them! Take a scroll through the twinning pics ... This takes imitation to a whole new level of flattery!

Dwayne Johnson transformed his "rock" hard bod into David Beckham circa 2003, Drew Barrymore painted a nearly identical image posing as painter Bob Ross (hairy chest and all), and Kerry Washington scored gold in her Sha'Carri Richardson costume.

Yes you gotta master the wardrobe, but Rihanna showed her followers it's all about the pose too -- replicating rapper Gunna's day-to-day vibe.

Ice Spice is always a hot and popular choice among the stars ... Lil Nas X, Trisha Paytas and Eric Andre nailed the music star's iconic look!

Kim Zolciak was NOT "tardy for the party" -- she hit the dance floor, bringing her best Madonna look from the 1984 MTV VMAs!