Saweetie Encourages Icy Gang to Dress Like Her for Halloween

Luv When Fans Dress Like Me For Halloween ...

Saweetie is putting out an APB to all her icy girls ... she wants to see an Army of Saweeties on the street come All Hallows' Eve ... get those costumes together ladies!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Saweetie in Beverly Hills this week and she openly encouraged everyone to dress up as their fav rapper this Halloween -- but especially her. Ironically enough, it looks like she's tinkering with a Yeat costume herself.

Accessorize, strategize -- whatever the girlies need to do to serve those Saweetie lewks, she's here to support!!!

Her Icy Gang tribe has an endless list of possibilities to choose from ... Saweetie's dazzled fashion Oscars earlier this year and music videos for her songs "Nani," "Richtivities" and newest "Immaculate" collab with Shygirl.