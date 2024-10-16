Diddy Indictment Has Small Businesses Cashing In With Halloween Costumes

Prepare to see a lot of Diddy's at costume parties this year, and even out trick-or-treating ... because his arrest and indictment are sparking a wave of new Halloween costume ideas ... and there are some creative ones out there.

With Diddy in the news and on everyone's social media timelines for all the wrong reasons these days, small businesses are looking to cash in ... in the form of Diddy costumes for Halloween, with the holiday falling just as his criminal case gets tons of attention.

Diddy's got a new nickname ... lots of folks call him the "Diddler" ... and vendors are selling shirts with an animated Diddy holding a bottle of baby oil, looking similar to the Riddler.

Seems like this will be a popular pick come October 31.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Meanwhile, lots of folks are showing off their Diddy-inspired Halloween costumes on social media ... including a Diddy face covering.

Baby oil is probably going to be the most popular form of Diddy costumes, though ... with folks latching on to the fact the feds claimed they seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy's mansions in the raids.

The feds claim Diddy used the lubricant at his alleged "Freak Off" parties ... and that's been one of the things that seems to have stuck in a lot of people's minds.

Check out the gallery ... and see all the creative Diddy costumes people are cooking up.