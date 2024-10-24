Halloween Candy In Bulk for a Night of Trick-or-Treaters

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Halloween is just around the corner and before you know it, you'll have a long line of eager and adorable trick-or-treaters at your door. Be prepared for all the mini ghouls, ghosts goblins, vampires, jokers, witches, fairies, superheroes and more with these bulk bags of candy, ready to bring smiles and fill buckets all evening long.

From classic favorites to fun new treats, no one will be disappointed with M&Ms, Dum Dums -- and even edible ears, brains and feet!

When there are kids screaming for candy outside your door, the Tootsie Roll Child's Play Candy Favorites is going to be your best friend.

Grab a handful or two and make it double time as the kids are ready and waiting with their bags open for this variety of favorites from Tootsie Rolls and Pops to chewy Dots.

The bag is filled with five pounds of individually wrapped party candy, all of it peanut and gluten free so it's safe for those with allergies.

This bag of SweeTARTS Assorted Halloween Candy comes with over 200 different candy classics when you want to step away from the chocolate, but keep the treats sweet.

From Nerds to Laffy Taffy and more, this variety will satisfy all the kids in the neighborhood, without breaking the bank! "Excellent value for Halloween. With price of chocolate candy increasing, this was a great alternative," one five-star reviewer wrote.

While another added that the bag is perfect for other occasions as well as Halloween. "Bought this candy for my prize box at school because it was a great value!"

The icons of candy have arrived: Skittles and Starburst. This SKITTLES Wild Berry And STARBURST Halloween Candy party size bag is filled to the brim with individually wrapped Trick-or-Treat sweets.

The flavors include the ever-popular Starburst FaveReds, as well as its original assortment, plus Wild Berry Skittles and more! They are also fun size and nut free for those watching out for allergens!

"Fresh taste, great value of the product. No hardness. More variety in this bag than the other bag I purchased. Fresh and good quality," one happy customer wrote.

For those taste buds that like to squirm, the Sour Patch Kids And Swedish Fish Halloween Candy variety pack comes with a whopping 160 Trick-or-Treat bags.

"This makes a perfect gift. It's packaged with clear wrap so can see the 3 flavors. My family loves the Swedish fish and both flavors of the sour patch kids," one reviewer wrote.

Another said the packet was perfect for travel: "We love these for travel and it’s cheaper than buying at the airport. A great deal!"

Let's not forget the chocolate lovers for Halloween! This Milk Chocolate Assortment Halloween Candy includes; M&M'S Milk Chocolate, M&M'S Peanut, Snickers, Twix & Milky Way Milk Chocolate Fun Size items.

The candies are also all individually wrapped, with a total of 120 pieces, so you're good for at least 60 kids -- and they could still each get two!

"I always order our Halloween candy online because I can find a better value than in-store, and this is a great example of that," one customer said.

Another wrote: "What a great deal on this variety of candy. It was fresh, and I love that there is an equal mix of each item. They came in great shape, and I’m sure the kiddos are going to love these Halloween snacks!"

Now, this one isn't a big bag of candy... this is a huge box of candy. We're talking EIGHT pounds of Big Bulk Halloween Candy! You might never run out!

The candy is individually wrapped and can include candy rolls, tropical & extreme candy rolls, cotton candy gumballs, food shaped gummies, lemon candies, layered hard candy balls, hot candy balls, assorted taffy, assorted fruit chews, bubble gum, classic lollipops and more!

"Nice assortment of candy. Customers love it," one reviewer wrote.

If you want to be a little extra this year for Halloween, then the Frankford Halloween Gummy Candy is what you're looking for!

You can get the basic candy any day of the week, but you can't eat Gummy Candy Body Parts all the time. From the eye to the ear, a finger and even a little brain -- your trick-or-treaters can eat every part of the head!

One customer was so impressed they even called each piece of candy "a little piece of art."

Still another said they didn't stop at just one bag: "I ordered 3 bags of these Gummy Candy Body Parts for Trick-or-Treating this year," adding that they were "fun for the kids to receive in the treat bags I made."

The classic Dum Dums have been around since 1924 and kids are still obsessed with them! This Dum Dums Original Mix 400 Count Bag includes flavors such as cotton candy, apple sour, strawberry and more!

One happy customer called them a "miracle," writing, "My students love these. Every time I bring them out, they actually look up from their phones and start participating. It's kind of a miracle."

Another five-star reviewer was shocked at the variety: "This is a lot of freaking suckers! Great flavor variety!" You can't go wrong with the classics, and when it come to Halloween, Dum Dums are about as classic as it gets