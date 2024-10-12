Freaky Fun Photos Of Celebs At Halloween Horror Nights!

Hold on tight to your screens, 'cuz Halloween Horror Nights is up and running and these photos are bound to give you the shakes! With Halloween quickly creeping up, even the stars are craving some chills ... and therefore hitting up Universal Studios!

If you're not privy, Horror Nights is all about haunted houses, live shows, scare zones and other frightening attractions. Celebs are stepping right up and based on the images, they're outta their minds!

Stars like Travis Barker and Christina Milian approached the haunted mazes and posed next to some freaky freaks -- with Nick Cannon and Jordyn Woods following their lead.

You can clearly read the horrification on Ariana Madix's face, but that didn't stop her 😜 ab crack from pumping through and making an eye-popping appearance.

Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha appeared calm as a cucumber and unphased as she made her way through the spine-chilling attractions, but of course, the spooky characters couldn't keep their eyes off her riveting looks.