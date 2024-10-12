What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
It may be all peace and love in these two photos of Anne Hathaway, but we know her fashion sense has come a long way since her "Andy Sachs" days ... Do you have the keen eye to track down the minor alterations? Legs go!
Arriving in style, Hathaway rocked a trench coat with some thigh highs and took some time to greet her fans after leaving "The Apprentice" premiere in NYC earlier this week.
Browse brows over the photos and see if you can find the mishaps.
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Anne Hathaway photos!**