Cornell University Frat Bro Gillio Lopes Denies Gang Rape Allegations Against Him

Gillio Lopes, one of the fraternity brothers accused of drugging and raping a fellow Cornell student, is trying to clear his name ... with his lawyer denying all the allegations against him.

His attorney, Tara J. Davis, tells TMZ ... "Cornell previously investigated this matter and developed an extensive factual record. The allegations now being made publicly differ in significant respects from the accounts provided during that investigation and do not reflect the complete record."

Lopes' lawyer adds ... "Those inconsistencies will be tested through discovery and addressed in the litigation."

As we reported ... Lopes was named as a defendant in a Jane Doe's lawsuit in which she accused him and 6 of his frat brothers of partaking in an alleged October 2024 sexual assault.

The Cornell Daily Sun later revealed that Lopes and Winston Lee are still students in the College of Arts and Sciences.

The case has received national attention amid conflicting claims ... the Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten, says he never got the full transcript of the alleged victim's 2-day interview with police, during which she told cops she was raped.

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He previously said her November 2024 statement stated she described the drug use and sexual activity as "voluntary, conscious, and consensual," and did not allege she was drugged against her will or gang raped.