Cornell Accuser Told Police She Was Raped in 2024, Transcript Reveals

The Cornell student at the center of a reopened criminal investigation told campus police, "I can say with 100% confidence I was raped" ... a detail that was not included in the district attorney's summary of the initial interview.

CBS News New York obtained a transcript of Jane Doe's November 2024 interview with Cornell University Police, conducted three weeks after the alleged assault at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

It's unclear if CBS NY obtained the full police interview transcript.

The transcript appears to conflict with Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten's characterization of Jane's original statement. Van Houten previously said she did not allege she was drugged against her will or gang raped, describing her drug use and sexual activity as "voluntary, conscious and consensual."

The D.A. has since reopened the case after Jane filed a civil lawsuit accusing seven Chi Phi fraternity members of drugging and sexually assaulting her over several hours.

As TMZ previously reported, Van Houten said the lawsuit presents a "dramatically different" account from Jane's original statement. The D.A. plans to present the case to a grand jury.

Jane’s attorney, Thomas Giuffra, previously told TMZ the police report included allegations of sexual assault and ketamine use. He also said the report was not materially different from the allegations in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims one fraternity member sent a Snapchat message to a group of Chi Phi members saying there was "free p***y" upstairs, allegedly inviting others to join the sexual assault.

Attorneys for two of the accused men have denied the allegations to CBS New York. Cornell says it imposed serious disciplinary sanctions, including suspensions and expulsions.