'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Files for Divorce From Sarper Güven

"90 Day Fiancé" star Shekinah Garner is calling it quits on her marriage to Sarper Güven ... filing for divorce just days after unloading on their relationship in a scathing social media rant.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Shekinah filed for divorce on Monday and cited the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

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She says they tied the knot Nov. 11, 2024, and separated Sept. 22, 2026 -- the very same day she publicly announced their split. She notes they share no minor children.

Shekinah is asking for spousal support, but says the estranged couple's property and debts still need to be sorted out.

She had plenty to say about the split on social media ... claiming she still saw herself as married even though Sarper had chosen "the single life" ... and saying she stayed faithful despite hearing he was on dating apps and being spotted with other women.

Shekinah also said the marriage started feeling more like a "situationship" and accused Sarper of turning their relationship into comedy material ... saying she sometimes sat in the audience after crying just minutes earlier while he joked about her and their marriage onstage.

She wrapped the post by apologizing to her daughter for having to watch her go through another painful relationship ... and saying she hopes her daughter one day chooses "the exact opposite" of what she watched her mom accept.