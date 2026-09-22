'90 Day Fiancé' Star Kara Leona Gets Vagina Molded for New Sex Toy

Kara Leona is giving fans a taste of what a night with her might feel like ... because she’s the model for a new sex toy molded from her vagina.

The "90 Day Fiancé" star teamed up with Doc Johnson for the new toy and we've got video of her lying back while the mold was made.

Check out the clip ... a medical professional walks Kara through the process before she hops on the table and lets the team apply the molding material to her most intimate areas.

Kara says the experience was educational ... because she now knows exactly how one of the coveted toys is made.

The reality star is already an OnlyFans favorite with thousands of subscribers ... and now fans can take their fantasies to a whole new level.