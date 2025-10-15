Porn Site Offering Butt Plug Giveaway At ALCS As Cal Raleigh Tribute

Mariners fans could have a whole new way to show support for Cal Raleigh soon ... as a porn site tells TMZ Sports it's aiming to give away butt plugs to Seattle fans at Wednesday's ALCS Game 3 in honor of the star catcher.

A spokesperson for CamSoda says as Raleigh and his famous nickname -- the "Big Dumper" -- keep shining in the postseason, it wants to capitalize on the craze by doling out sex toys ahead of the Ms' huge tilt with the Blue Jays.

The site tells us if Seattle officials allow it, it's looking to pass around thousands of CamSoda-branded butt plugs at T-Mobile Park just before first pitch.

"It's our way of giving fans a playful keepsake to commemorate your legendary swing and, let's be honest, your equally legendary nickname," CamSoda VP Daryn Parker said in a statement advocating for the giveaway.

"If the team’s open to having some fun with it, we'd love to make the Big Dumper Giveaway happen and spread a little cheeky joy throughout the stands. Let us know, and we'll get everything (and everyone) ready to go."

Big Dumper butt plug shirt is crazy pic.twitter.com/89jLxc7Cyq — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 13, 2025 @JomboyMedia

It would not, of course, be the first time a butt plug has made an appearance at one of Raleigh's games this postseason ... on Sunday during Game 1 of the ALCS in Toronto, a Jays fan rocked a shirt with an image of the sex toy on it in an effort to troll Raleigh.

It didn't work ... as Raleigh hit a dinger during the game.