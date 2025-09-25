Cal Raleigh 60th Home Run Ball Could Be Worth $200K, Auction Expert Says

The man who gave away Cal Raleigh's 60th home run ball on Wednesday night might be kicking himself today, 'cause TMZ Sports is told the memento could be worth a small fortune.

David Kohler, founder of SCP Auctions, told us on Thursday if Raleigh's artifact were going up on his block, he'd expect it to sell for somewhere between $100,000-$200,000.

It, of course, could be worth even more, Kohler said, if it ultimately ends up being the last one the Seattle superstar hits in 2025.

"It's a phenomenal home run ball historically for the Seattle base," Kohler told us. "MLB catchers are very seldom in the home run race of a MLB season. So, very unique."

Raleigh, if you missed it, belted the dinger in the eighth inning of the Mariners' tilt with the Rockies at T-Mobile Park.

Fan who caught Cal Raleigh’s 60th home run ball gave it away to a kid 👏



The man who snared it ultimately ended up giving it away to a little kid nearby. It's unclear what's happened with it.