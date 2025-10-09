Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Trolls Yankees During Boozy Celebration

Start spreading the news, the Toronto Blue Jays are on to the ALCS after defeating the New York Yankees Wednesday night in the Bronx ... and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his teammates let it all out during their celebration, trolling their division rivals!

The team from up north popped the champagne bottles at Yankee Stadium not long after the 5-2 victory, and Guerrero Jr. was loving the fact that he sent Aaron Judge and the rest of the Yankees home for the winter.

Play video content FS1/MLB

Speaking with David Ortiz during the postgame show, Vlad let out Big Papi's iconic "Da Yankees lose" catchphrase multiple times ... much to the chagrin of Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

The festivities didn't stop once Guerrero Jr. was off-air. Toronto's star first baseman was busy jamming out to "Hello" by Pop Smoke -- Judge's walk-up song -- while the locker room was blasting Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York."

Team manager John Schneider even got in on the fun. Right before the booze started flowing, he gave a quick speech applauding the team effort to win Wednesday's game, which, of course, ended with some Yanks trolling.

"Start spreading the news, bitches!" he said.

The Blue Jays will get a couple of days to let the hangovers wear off, as they won't know the winner of the Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers series until Friday.