David Ortiz Says Cam Schlittler Sounds Like 'Hitler' in Awkward Postgame Moment

David Ortiz clearly isn't over what Yankees rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler did to his Red Sox last week ... 'cause the Boston legend says the sensation's name sounds more like "Hitler" to him.

Big Papi dropped the eye-popping zinger after the Pinstripes kept their season alive with a comeback against the Blue Jays in the ALDS on Tuesday ... which set up a Game 4 on Wednesday.

With the 24-year-old slated to take the mound in the pivotal matchup, Ortiz asked Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and Kevin Burkhardt how Schlittler's name is pronounced.

When everyone answered correctly, and carefully, Papi revealed his version is a bit different ... in fact, he name-dropped the worst guy to ever exist.

The desk let out a laugh ... and Jeter was quick to call for a commercial break before things got worse (smart move).

But looking ahead, Ortiz's partners suggested maybe he should just call him "Cam," moving forward (another smart move).

Schlittler went eight innings with 12 strikeouts and just five hits given up in Game 3 of the Wild Card against the Sox.