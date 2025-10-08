Bad Bunny Remains Seated During 'God Bless America' at Yankees Game

Play video content

Bad Bunny raised eyebrows at the New York Yankees game Tuesday night ... choosing not to stand during the singing of "God Bless America."

During the 7th inning stretch, the crowd mostly stood and sang during the rendition of "God Bless America." In a live photo obtained by TMZ, you hear the crowd singing "guide her" ... as in the verse "stand beside her and guide her," which is toward the beginning of the song.

The Grammy winner was snapped taking in the game alongside friends during the Bronx Bombers' 9-6 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Benito has been in the news a lot recently over rising controversy following his Super Bowl Halftime announcement. The controversy centers around his criticism of ICE and the fact he doesn't sing in English.

President Trump played dumb during an interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly, quipping, "I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is."