Bad Bunny Snags Foul Ball During Yankees Playoff Game, Watch the Video

Everyone's talkin' about Bad Bunny performing at next year's Super Bowl ... but the artist made a cameo at Tuesday night's New York Yankees game -- and got a little souvenir.

Bunny and his buddies took a trip to The Bronx for Game 3 of the American League East playoffs between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays -- and the popular Puerto Rican singer snagged a foul ball!

Bad Bunny got a foul ball at the Blue Jays-Yankees game tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/hllzNix74p — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2025 @MLB

Here's the wind-up... Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander was at the plate during the third inning when he hit a ball thrown by Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon into the stands.

Bunny and Co. were seated in the second row and, as the video shows, Bunny doesn't hop up to try to catch the ball, unlike the dude behind him. He looks up into the sky and uses his arms to protect his head in case the bail drops on him.

But, the ball falls right at his feet and Bunny scoops it right up, smiling and holding it up to the others in the crowd.

As you know, Bunny has been on a roll lately ... He landed the Super Bowl 2026 gig and he hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend.