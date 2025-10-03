Bad Bunny's WWE Superstar Pal, Damian Priest, 'Absolutely' Down To Join Super Bowl Show
WWE Superstar Damian Priest Down To Hit SB Stage W/ Bad Bunny ... Ready To Learn Dance Moves!!!
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show could very well feature something no other NFL act ever has -- a WWE Superstar as a backup dancer!!!
Damian Priest tells TMZ Sports ... he's super down to hit the SB LX stage in February to give his good pal Benito a lift if he wants one.
Super Bowl LX.— Benito Antonio (@sanbenito) September 29, 2025 @sanbenito
Bay Area.
February 2026.#AppleMusicHalftime@NFL @AppleMusic @RocNation @SNFonNBC @nbc @peacock pic.twitter.com/XEWpAldrlS
"If you need me to learn some dance moves and break it down," the wrestler said, "I can figure it out!"
While it'd certainly be a first ... Priest does have a ton of experience performing with the "Tití Me Preguntó" crooner.
The two have put on a show multiple times in WWE squared circles -- at first, they were tag team partners ... and then at a 2023 event in Puerto Rico, they were adversaries.
But Priest told us Thursday they're still amazing friends -- and he wouldn't even think twice if Bunny wanted him by his side at the Levi's Stadium show.
"Would I be willing?" he said. "Absolutely, man."
So far, a convo about the possibility hasn't taken place -- Damian says Bunny's so busy, they've only had the chance to exchange a few texts about the honor.
As for another linkup in the ring -- Priest said he'd love that ... telling us Benito is "basically" already "a WWE Superstar."
"I've talked to him about it. He still has that itch. He loves our business ... He's ready to come."