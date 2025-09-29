Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Gig Blasted as 'Demonic' by Jason Whitlock

Play video content TMZ.com

For a few people, Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime is a nightmare come to life -- and none are louder than sports columnist Jason Whitlock, who’s calling the NFL’s pick straight-up "demonic" and pledging to fight it every step of the way.

Jason went full force on "TMZ Live" Monday, claiming BB’s Super Bowl slot is anti-Trump trolling cooked up by Gavin Newsom and other Democratic California politicians ... all in response to the pro-Christian memorial for Charlie Kirk 2 weeks ago.

Watch the full clip -- Harvey and Charles push back on Jason’s demonic claim, asking if Morgan Wallen’s drinking and chair-throwing would earn the same label if he were performing instead.

Jason’s answer? A firm no, and he goes all in ... explaining why he sees a clear difference between BB and Morgan, throwing around phrases like "grooming kids" and "drag shows" for extra punch ...

He also insists he fully understands how American sports were founded on Christian values and says he’s just sticking to his message that Bad Bunny is purely a bad business move.