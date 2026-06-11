'General Hospital' Steve Burton Claims Ex-Wife Alienates Him From Their Daughter

Soap star Steve Burton claims his ex-wife, Sheree Burton, is trying to alienate him from their 11-year-old daughter ... and now he's taking her to court over it ... TMZ has learned.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Steve slammed Sheree, to whom he was married for 23 years, for behavior that he feels undermines his relationship with their kid, Brooklyn.

He claims Sheree often puts up obstacles for him to exercise his court-ordered custody ... and says Sheree creates conflict he feels is "blatant parental alienation."

The "General Hospital" star claims Sheree appears to have issues with his new wife, Michelle. He says Sheree refuses to "acknowledge Michelle's role as my wife or Michelle's daughters as" Brooklyn's stepsisters.

He claimed Michelle texted him, "I am not ok with Michelle picking Brooklyn up from school tomorrow."

Steve says Sheree is doing more than just creating scheduling obstacles ... claiming she's starting to undermine his relationship with his kid and his new wife, who he insists is a loving step-parent.

In his filing, Steve also claimed Sheree refused to work with him on Brooklyn visiting him in Tennessee after he moved from California.

For her part, Sheree denied Steve's claims of parental alienation. She said she just didn't want Brooklyn away for longer than 3 weeks.

Sheree claims she's flexible with Steve, so long as his requests are good for their daughter.