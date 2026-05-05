‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Drags Ex-Wife to Court Over Custody Issues

"General Hospital" star Steve Burton is back in court with his ex-wife Sheree Burton -- claiming she is interfering with his custodial time with their 11-year-old daughter -- TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Steve is asking a judge for help getting Sheree to comply with their custody settlement. He says they share joint legal and physical custody from their divorce judgment back in 2023.

The soap star says Sheree has refused to honor the deal by refusing to give him their daughter, Brooklyn, in July. He said his ex has "engaged in a pattern of unilateral decision making and deliberate obstruction that has effectively stripped Steve of his court-ordered parenting time.”

He claims, instead of cooperating on a schedule, Sheree enrolled their daughter in a six-week program in California that conflicts with his custodial time and refused to allow Steve to exercise his vacation time with the kid.

Steve says Sheree has put their daughter at the center of a conflict for no reason, adding that he told her he "felt manipulated by her actions.”

Steve asked the court to make Sheree follow their custody deal and to sanction her to the tune of $5K for her behavior.

As TMZ previously reported, Steve filed for divorce in 2022 after 23 years of marriage. The exes share adult children Makena and Jack, along with Brooklyn. The divorce came after Sheree announced in May 2022 she was pregnant with a child, but it was not Steve’s kid.