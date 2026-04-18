Bam Margera Files For Joint Custody of Son Phoenix

Bam Margera wants to build a real relationship with his son ... something he's telling the court he can only do via joint legal custody.

The "Jackass" star filed court documents in Los Angeles Friday ... asking a judge to modify the current custody order for Bam's and Nicole Boyd's 9-year-old son, Phoenix Margera.

Margera says he currently only gets to see his son for four hours of supervised visits on Saturdays and Sundays. The two also connect on FaceTime up to 4 times a week.

This has kept Bam from fully engaging in his son's life, he says ... and, he's asking the court to create a new progressive custody plan that will allow him to slowly, but surely, reenter his son's life in a meaningful way.

Margera points out he's had no problems with sobriety around his son in recent years ... and, he's also had no issues during his supervised visits. He says he feels the supervision is no longer necessary -- and only hinders his ability to have a real relationship with Phoenix.

Bam also wants the court to allow him to introduce his wife, Dannii Marie, to his son in a respectful and appropriate manner.

A video conference mediation between Bam and Nikki regarding the proposed custody change has been scheduled for May 19.

We broke the story ... Boyd got temporary custody of Phoenix back in 2023 -- at the height of Bam's drug and alcohol addiction.

This was just a few months after Bam went on the run from cops in Pennsylvania. A few months later, L.A. officers put him on a 5150 psych hold.