Steve-O Says Bam Margera Could 'Absolutely' Come Back for 'Jackass 5'

A new "Jackass" movie will head to theaters this summer, and Steve-O told us he's hoping all beefs get buried ... and Bam Margera makes a triumphant return to the cast.

We caught up with Steve-O at LAX Thursday, where he was visibly stoked to start shooting new stunts with his friends again, but he told us he wants "all the bros back together."

We broke the story ... Bam has cleared never-seen footage of him to be used in the new movie, but there's still no word on if he would rejoin the guys on set for new bits.

According to Steve-O, now that Bam is sober and doing incredible, there's "absolutely" a path for him to get back with the band, as it were.

He explained ... "There's still some stuff that needs to be worked out, but there's nothing that would be better than a full-circle redemption, triumphant return, and for us to ride off into the sunset on a win -- all of us together."

As for himself, Steve-O told us he's ready to "swing for the fences."

While it's hard to imagine he could top what he's already done, Steve-O assured us, "I got my own ideas that are pretty outrageous. I'm ready to go."

"Jackass Forever" saw the stuntman cover his genitals in bumblebees so ... if Steve-O says his pitches are outrageous, you can take that to the bank!