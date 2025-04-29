'Jackass' Star Chris Pontius Says a Gorilla Would Decimate 100 Men

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Pontius says he's gotten up close and personal with silverback gorillas before ... and, if he were a bettin' man, he's putting his money on one gorilla to take down 100 dudes.

We caught up with the "Jackass" star Tuesday afternoon ... and, we asked him the question consuming the internet right now -- could 100 men defeat a full-grown gorilla in combat ... or would the primate go ape on the legion of guys?

Pontius says he and Steve-O went into the jungles of Rwanda for their show "Wildboyz" back in the day ... and, they got to observe a group of wild gorillas in close quarters -- and he thinks one gorilla could beat down a group of 100 guys.

CP says gorillas are just too big, too fast and too terrifying for men to handle -- arguing enough of the 100 guys would end up dead just from trampling over one another trying to run away from the beast.

Chris talks about his trip to see the gorillas in more detail too ... including a scary moment where a baby gorilla started to approach them -- and, they knew they were in danger.

Pontius even says they were charged at by the silverback ... but, thankfully, it turned out to be a "mock charge" -- still, a scary memory for him.

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris isn't the only celeb who has chimed in on this debate, BTW ... we also asked Rick Ross this question -- though he had a very different answer from Pontius. Take a listen for yourself -- Rick says he knows 100 dudes who could handle it.