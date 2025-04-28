Rick Ross Gives Expert Opinion on ‘100 Humans vs. 1 Gorilla' Debate

Who Can Take Down That Gorilla 💥🦍

Rick Ross says he has the blueprint for getting 100 humans to beat up a single gorilla — it’s all in guerrilla warfare recruiting!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with the Biggest Boss in Burbank on Monday and got his take on the most viral topic of the moment.

The post has over 200 million views spawning varying opinions galore ... but Ross has it all mapped out.

TRENDING: The main topic on ESPN this morning was who would win a gorilla vs. 100 humans…



😳



This was after the #NFL draft, #NBA, and #NHL playoffs, which all happened over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/xdDW6fj28U — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 28, 2025 @_MLFootball

He’ll recruit the likes of a fearless African warrior, a G.I. Joe -- even his brolic new artist Nino Breeze to give the gorilla the lump lumps.

Rozay tells us he’ll simply be the financier of the kamikaze mission … he wouldn’t want to upset his partners and investors if he gets gorilla monsooned!!!

Me playing dead after the gorilla rip the first nigga head off his shoulders https://t.co/QBnGDKhO7B pic.twitter.com/aGDOaAO9vb — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) April 27, 2025 @AllThatandMoore

The internet consensus says Ross is setting those guys up for 100 black coffins, but it's anyone's guess -- until it happens in real life!!!

Monkey business aside, we also racked Ross’ brain about Drake’s pending lawsuit against UMG, considering he went hard at Drizzy during the 2024 Rap Wars.

Rozay can’t wrap his head around Drake’s woes at the moment -- he has his 4th annual car show to promote.