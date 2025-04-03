Rick Ross Car Show to Be Wheelchair-Friendly After Lawsuit

Rick Ross was legally called out last year for his Car & Bike Show not being wheelchair-accessible -- but he's promising this year's event will have a bunch of accommodations for the disabled community!!!

Attorneys for Darris Straughter -- a fan of Rick's -- are claiming a victory in court this week after Ross agreed to provide round-trip wheelchair-accessible shuttle service for the upcoming car show in Fayetteville, Georgia that will drop guests off at the event's designated handicap parking spots.

Straughter, who is disabled, sued the MMG rap star last August after claiming the wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus he had pre-arranged never showed up ... and the bike show refused to refund his ticket.

Straughter’s attorney John Hoover tells TMZ Hip Hop … “Thanks to Darris Straughter and the other wheelchair users who came forward, the upcoming Rick Ross Car & Bike Show will be so wheelchair accessible that even golf carts will be provided to wheelchair users."

Hoover added, "This is a milestone in the ongoing litigation. Defendants continue to deny wrongdoing, but if it wasn’t broken, they wouldn’t have to fix it."

The ongoing litigation also includes Straughter pursuing damages over the alleged ordeal.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We reached out to Rozay's team ... no word back yet but his 4th annual car show is still going down on June 7, 2025 -- now with better access for everyone.