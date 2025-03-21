Rick Ross and Dr. Mario Montoya Open Dental Clinic in Atlanta

Play video content Chris Thorkilsen

Rick Ross and Dr. Mario Montoya are giving Atlanta residents a valid reason to say "cheese" with the unveiling of their brand-new dental clinic featuring services you previously needed a plane ticket to get!!!

On Thursday evening, Ross and Dr. Montoya cut the ribbon off their practice, surrounded by celebs ... Nicki Minaj, Tiny Harris, Ari Fletcher, Moneybagg Yo, French Montana, Erica Mena, Rich The Kid, and many more have all taken the 5-hour flight between L.A. and Atlanta for years.

The new clinic is located at Glenlake Pkwy NE in Sandy Springs, Georgia, and they threw a party worth billion-dollar smiles.

ATL location CEO Dr. Vanessa Villalobos, Roscoe Dash, Ayo & Teo, and "Big Brother" stars Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck all showed up and beamed with pride.