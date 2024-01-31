G Herbo's New Teeth Give Him Confidence, Announces 'Best Rapper Alive' Album
1/31/2024 4:49 PM PT
G Herbo is feeling on top of his game -- he's got a new set of pearly whites in his mouth, which he plans to use to stunt on his rap peers with a ballsy new album title that's bound to get challenged!!!
The Chicago-born rapper was all smiles when we caught up with him Wednesday at LAX ... thanks, in part, to recently fitted veneers, which prompted a shoutout to "Da Smile Boss" -- his dentist back in Chi-town.
Herbo says the dental work's given him newfound confidence and mental toughness -- and advises anyone feeling self-conscious about their mouth to invest in themselves and get the work done.
Herbo had another big, non-dental, revelation for TMZ Hip Hop ... he's standing on business, and naming his upcoming project "Best Rapper Alive."
A bold proclamation, for sure, and one that could build anticipation for the project -- and maybe that's the point.
Hopefully it's dropping soon ... we can't wait to see what Lil Wayne thinks about it!!!