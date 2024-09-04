Moneybagg Yo Gets $100K Gold Grill in Miami

Play video content 5 Star Smiles

Moneybagg Yo just added an extra layer to his lavish rap lyrics ... with a new grill for his mouthpiece that has him cheesing from ear to ear!!!

5 Star Smiles CEO Danielle Noguera tells TMZ Hip Hop -- Moneybagg was in her Miami dental office last Friday, where he got fitted for his new golden chompers -- $100K in total!!!

The Memphis rapper had 4-carat VVS diamonds installed in the teeth as well ... and couldn't wait to hop on FaceTime with his friends to show off the fancy work.

Bagg dropped his last album "Speak Now" back in June, highlighted by the tracks "Taboo Miami" and the Barack Obama-approved "Whiskey Whiskey" featuring Morgan Wallen.

