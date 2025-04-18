Bam Margera Says Deadline for Skaters to Be Added to Tony Hawk Game Passed

Play video content TMZ.com

Bam Margera's holding out hope that he'll be included in "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" ... 'cause while the deadline for adding new skaters has passed, Bam's hoping his previous inclusion in the game will help.

We caught up with the pro skateboarder and "Jackass" star outside the Dream Hollywood, by Hyatt hotel yesterday ... and, we had to ask him about the greatest skater of all time desperately wanting him to be in the new video game.

Play video content 3/23/25 The Nine Club

Margera says he recently surprised Tony Hawk with his skills despite being a "professional pile of s***" -- his words -- but, after showing he's still a skater to be reckoned with, Hawk made a call and lobbied for his inclusion in the upcoming game.

There is a slight wrinkle, Bam reveals ... explaining the deadline for adding new skaters to the game has already passed.

Play video content Instagram/@bam__margera

Silver lining ... Margera already appeared in earlier versions of the 'Tony Hawk' games released by Activision -- so, he says they may still be able to add him, but nothing's official yet.

Might be a good move for Activision to scramble and add Bam though ... 'cause according to him, fans are always coming up claiming he's their favorite skater to play as -- and, they're just not willing to buy the game if he's not in it.

Margera's taking it all in stride either way ... adding the Activision team is actually working on the sequel already -- so he can appear in that one if it's too late to add him to this one.

We broke the story ... Tony made the call to Activision after seeing how well Bam is doing with his sobriety -- asking the team to please include him in the game.

Play video content MAY 2024

Bam also talked to us about his sobriety journey ... and, he's giving all the praise to his better half.