BKFC In Talks W/ Bam Margera, Looking To Add Ex-'Jackass' Star To Commentary Team

Get used to seeing Bam Margera ringside at BKFC ... we've learned the former 'Jackass' star is negotiating with the promotion, and the aim is to bring him on as a broadcaster!

44-year-old Margera has been in talks with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship executives ... and all signs point to Bam joining the commentary team as a color analyst for select events.

It's unclear how often Margera would work with BKFC (they typically have multiple events each month) ... but it wouldn't be a one-off. It'd be a lasting partnership.

The news isn't totally shocking. Bam was recently spotted at BKFC 62 at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL, where he watched fights with his wife Dannii Marie, as they sat just feet from the squared circle.

Of course, BKFC is one of the fastest-growing organizations in all of combat sports. Stars like "Platinum" Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, Michael "Venom" Page and many others have fought in the squared circle.

Now David Feldman's promotion looks poised to add some star outside the ropes!

There's more ... we're told Margera would also be willing to step IN the ring for a very specific scrap -- a fight against former friend and costar Johnny Knoxville.

The guy's relationship has soured over the years ... as BM blames JK for getting him kicked out of the 'Jackass' franchise. Bam even sued Johnny.

Margera is willing to settle the score with his fists.

Whether that fight happens remains to be seen -- but it looks highly likely that Bam will in fact be behind a BKFC microphone soon.