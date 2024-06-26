Bam Margera Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct, Gets Probation

Bam Margera's putting another legal issue behind him ... taking a plea deal before his assault trial kicked off.

The "Jackass" star pled guilty to 2 counts of disorderly conduct Wednesday in Pennsylvania. He'd been charged for an incident last year where he allegedly beat up his brother and threatened to kill his family before going on the run from cops.

TMZ confirmed with the Chester County DA ... Bam will spend 6 months on probation -- 3 months for each count -- and during that span he will be subject to random drug testing.

We spoke with Bam's team who tells us ... Bam took the plea deal because he's very busy at the moment and didn't want to keep returning to court and paying legal fees.

His attorney Michael T. van der Veen adds, “This is basically a noise violation. He really got nothing more than a traffic ticket.”

Play video content DECEMBER 2023

As we previously reported ... cops responded to Castle Bam in April 2023 where Bam's brother Jesse said they'd been in a physical confrontation, and Bam had run off into the woods.

Cops say the violence started with an argument over Bam peeing in the kitchen sink ... and eventually, he allegedly threatened to kill Jesse, their dad Phil and 2 women in the house before fleeing.

Play video content MAY 2024

Bam eventually surrendered to the police.