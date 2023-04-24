Bam Margera on the Run, Arrest Warrant Issued in Pennsylvania After Confrontation

Bam Margera is a wanted man in Pennsylvania on a slew of criminal charges -- this after cops say he got into an altercation ... and made a getaway into the woods.

The Pennsylvania State Police tells TMZ ... State Troopers responded to a reported disturbance Sunday morning around 11 AM ET near Pocopson Township -- which resulted in an alleged victim accusing Bam of being involved in some sort of physical confrontation.

The only problem ... by the time cops showed up, Bam had fled the scene of the incident into a nearby wooded area, and as of now hasn't been found.

Now, a warrant has been issued for his arrest ... and the PA State Police are actively searching for him -- asking the public for any help on info regarding his whereabouts. The charges he's facing sound pretty serious ... although, we're told they're all misdemeanors.

While we still don't know what exactly happened here -- or who the alleged victim is -- we know BM's facing 4 counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault and a final count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact.